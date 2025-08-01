Cherneka Johnson Named WBA Female Fighter of the Month for July – World Boxing Association

The WBA Women’s Ratings Committee has released its official rankings for the month of July—along with individual honors—and Australia’s Cherneka Johnson has been crowned Fighter of the Month, while Spain’s Jennifer Miranda earned an Honorable Mention.

Johnson had a standout performance on July 11 at Madison Square Garden, where she not only retained her WBA and IBF bantamweight titles, but also claimed the vacant WBC and WBO belts with a dominant win over Shurretta Metcalf. Making her U.S. debut, Johnson dazzled on the big stage, breaking through with a ninth-round knockout that left no doubt about her arrival on the world scene.

As for Miranda, her recognition comes under unusual circumstances. Though she fell short against undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner, Miranda impressed fans and critics alike in a competitive, action-packed fight. The Spanish contender’s journey from Europe to the elite ranks of the sport has not gone unnoticed, and her gutsy performance earned her well-deserved praise from the WBA.

Baumgardner also deserves recognition for holding her ground at the top of one of the toughest divisions in women’s boxing.

The WBA congratulates both Johnson and Miranda for their achievements and invites fans and media alike to review the updated rankings, now available on the organization’s official website.