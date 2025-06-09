Make The Days Count | Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos | Matchroom Boxing





Richardson Hitchins defends his IBF super-lightweight title against former unified champion George Kambosos Jr this Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. The fight marks Hitchins’ first title defense since winning the belt in late 2024, and he’s aiming to maintain his undefeated record. Kambosos, known for his gritty upset over Teófimo López, is looking to reclaim championship glory at a new weight class. Tensions are high, with Kambosos calling Hitchins a “runner,” while Hitchins aims to prove he’s the superior technician in the ring.

