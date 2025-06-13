Home / Boxing Videos / Keyshawn Davis Speaks Out On Andy Cruz Loss & Olympic Revenge

Keyshawn Davis Speaks Out On Andy Cruz Loss & Olympic Revenge

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Keyshawn Davis opens up about his crushing defeat to Andy Cruz at the Pan American Games and how it fueled his fire for revenge. From heartbreak to redemption, hear how Davis turned his most painful loss into motivation for one of boxing’s greatest comebacks.

