Tony Bellew v David Haye: The Rematch | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Tony Bellew rematched David Haye in one of the biggest heavyweight grudge matches of 2018. Reigning WBC cruiserweight champ Bellew has stopped Haye, a former cruiser and heavyweight world champion, 14months earlier after a great brawl.
This hotly anticipated rematch took place at the O2 Arena, London, England, on 5 May 2018.
#matchroomboxing #tonybellew #davidhaye
***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.