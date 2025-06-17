Home / Boxing Videos / Tony Bellew v David Haye: The Rematch | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Tony Bellew rematched David Haye in one of the biggest heavyweight grudge matches of 2018. Reigning WBC cruiserweight champ Bellew has stopped Haye, a former cruiser and heavyweight world champion, 14months earlier after a great brawl.

This hotly anticipated rematch took place at the O2 Arena, London, England, on 5 May 2018.

