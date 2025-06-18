WBA Future Champions Returns to Venezuela at the Yesterday Center – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association’s acclaimed development program, WBA Future Champions, is back in Venezuela. This Saturday, June 21, the Yesterday Recreational Center in Turmero will host the ninth edition of the series, featuring a stacked card of ten professional bouts designed to showcase the next generation of boxing talent.

Since its launch in September 2023, WBA Future has already delivered over 100 amateur and professional bouts across Venezuela. The platform has become a proving ground for rising stars, and three names have consistently stood out—Diego Carbajal, Gleybert “Canelito” Maia, and Geremy Vera.

Headlining Saturday night’s action is featherweight prospect Diego Carbajal from Carabobo. He’ll face coastal-region fighter Danny Núñez (3-4-1) in what’s being billed as a pivotal test for both men—particularly for Carbajal, who’s coming off a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Derek Areinamo back in March. Núñez brings international experience and could pose the toughest challenge yet for the young standout.

Gleybert “Canelito” Maia, undefeated in eight appearances, steps into the ring against Táchira’s Yorman Sulbarán (2-2), who’s moving up in weight to meet the challenge. Maia continues to build momentum after a solid decision win over Ronaldo Chacón earlier this year.

Also on the card is featherweight Pablo Molina Gamarro, grandson of Venezuelan Olympic legend Pedro Gamarro. He will take on Miranda native Jorge Espinoza in another bout to watch closely.

The night could also see a national title on the line, as undefeated super flyweight Geremy Vera (8-0) is expected to defend his Venezuelan championship in what promises to be another thrilling chapter in his young career.

The WBA Future Champions program has given these fighters a crucial platform to grow and shine, under the mentorship of seasoned trainers and boxing legends like multi-division world champion Leo “Torito” Gámez, David Grimán, Eloy Rojas, and Jesús “Kiki” Rojas. Beyond the ring, the initiative has also opened a global window for these talents, with every bout streamed on the official WBA YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@WorldBoxingAssociationOfficial.

With events already held in countries like Colombia, Panama, Mexico, Argentina, the U.S., Spain, and Poland, WBA Future continues to grow as a global launchpad for emerging boxing talent.

The action returns to Maracay this Saturday, June 21—don’t miss it.