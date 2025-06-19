Throwback | Oleksandr Usyk vs Thabiso McHunu #ringtv





Undefeated WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk methodically broke down #12 IBF challenger Thabiso Mchunu in stopping him in the 9th round.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk knocked the South African Mchunu down twice in round 9. The fight was halted by referee Lou Moret after the second knockdown of the round. The official time of the stoppage was at 2:53 on the 9th. Usyk also knocked Mchunu down in the 6th round.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Thabiso Mchunu | December 17th, 2016 | The Forum, Inglewood, CA

