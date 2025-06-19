“If I end up losing, I can't be arsed to train this hard again!” | Matchroom Boxing





Galal Yafai, the undefeated WBC interim champion, makes final preparations for Francisco Rodriguez Jr, this Saturday, June 21, 2025. The fight will take place at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England.

