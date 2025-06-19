Home / Boxing Videos / “If I end up losing, I can't be arsed to train this hard again!” | Matchroom Boxing

“If I end up losing, I can't be arsed to train this hard again!” | Matchroom Boxing

Galal Yafai, the undefeated WBC interim champion, makes final preparations for Francisco Rodriguez Jr, this Saturday, June 21, 2025. The fight will take place at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England.

