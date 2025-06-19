Home / Boxing Videos / Yafai vs. Rodriguez fight week face off 👀 #shorts

Yafai vs. Rodriguez fight week face off 👀 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Galal Yafai and Francisco Rodriguez face off on fight week ahead of their fight on June 21, live on DAZN.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #shorts

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Who should Boots fight next? 🤔

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved