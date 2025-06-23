Ryan Garner to Battle Bellotti on July 26 for European & WBC Titles

One Month until Garner Headlines Again as Queensberry Returns to Bournemouth

Ryan Garner made the Bournemouth International Centre his stage back in March, and on Friday 26 July, he’s back — only this time, the stakes are higher, the opponent’s tougher, and the outcome could open the door to world title contention.

Queensberry’s return to the south coast with Garner vs Reece Bellotti topping the bill, a super featherweight showdown with the European title and WBC International belt both on the line. Garner already holds the European strap after a sharp, controlled win over Spain’s Salvador Jimenez in front of a raucous home crowd. This second outing in Bournemouth? It’s not just a defence — it’s a chance to prove he belongs on the shortlist for global opportunities at 130.

The Southampton Favourite Starts to Make Noise Beyond His Backyard

Ryan Garner isn’t being thrown into the spotlight — he’s been walking towards it for years. He’s 27 now, undefeated, and doing exactly what fighters are supposed to do when the platform gets bigger: win, sharpen up, and look better each time out. His performance in March showed control, maturity, and shot selection that belongs at a much higher level — and Queensberry clearly know what they’ve got.

Garner is stepping up, again, against a seasoned opponent, and if he handles business the way he did earlier this year, he’s not going to be waiting long for his name to land in world title conversations.

Bellotti Brings Form and Fire — But He’s Walking Into a Homecoming

To pretend Reece Bellotti isn’t dangerous would be naïve. He’s the current British and Commonwealth champion, has won six on the bounce, and looked sharp in his most recent outing against Michael Gomez Jr. Yes, he’s got five defeats, but none of those came easy, and his experience, pressure, and stamina make him a legitimate threat to anyone with a belt.

But he’s not walking into a neutral setting. He’s stepping into the BIC, into a venue Garner already turned into a local fortress, and he’s doing so against a fighter Queensberry have spent years developing for nights like this.

Bellotti brings heat, but Garner’s job is to cool it — and do so with the kind of precision that puts him beyond the domestic conversation for good.

Titles on the Line — But This Is Bigger Than Belts

Make no mistake: the European and WBC International Championship titles matter. They bring immediate ranking benefits, real leverage, and career-changing momentum. But this fight is about far more than the hardware.

Garner has momentum. He has home advantage. He has the backing of Queensberry, who’ve shown they know when to push a prospect into the next phase. A convincing win here, on a headline show, against a champion like Bellotti? That changes the conversations around his career, full stop.

Queensberry Bring Big-Time Boxing Back to Bournemouth

Promoter Frank Warren has made it clear: March wasn’t a one-off. The BIC delivered a packed house, and the south coast crowd more than made their presence felt — which is why Queensberry are coming straight back.

“July 26 is most definitely a date to circle in your diaries and it is a fight not to be missed,” Warren told the press.

“For Ryan, this is the sort of fight he needs to bring him up to, ultimately, world title contention.”

There’s no fluff in that statement – Garner has been matched smart. He’s earned his spotlight, now he’s ready to deliver under it.

The Bigger Picture: Domestically and Beyond

With the European title already in his possession and a second belt up for grabs, Garner is walking into July with more than just momentum. He’s got narrative, he’s got positioning. And, if he performs, he could be one fight away from forcing the hand of international opponents who’ve so far looked the other way.

Fight Details

🗓️ Date: Friday, 26 July 2025

📍 Venue: Bournemouth International Centre (BIC), Bournemouth

🎟️ Book your tickets here

