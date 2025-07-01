Prince Naseem Hamed | Pro Debut '92 | Matchroom Boxing

Prince Naseem Hamed’s professional debut vs Ricky Beard. The future Hall of Famer had his first pro fight on 14 February 1992 in Mansfield, England. Hamed, or ‘Naz’ he’s known went on the WBC, WBO and IBF world titles and make 15 defenses.
