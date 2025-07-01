Home / Boxing Videos / Vinny Paz: Roy Jones Kicked my A**, Hall of Fame Journey & No Longer Watching Boxing | Ring Champs

In this special episode of Ring Champs, Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Vinny Paz, joins Ak Reyes & Roy Jones Jr. to discuss his incredible comeback story after breaking his neck, the near-death experience fighting Roger Mayweather, and why Roy kept pictures of Paz in a halo for motivation. Paz reveals the truth about his fight with Roy Jones Jr., his early boxing days starting garage fights at age 5, and how the movie ‘Bleed For This’ captured his legendary career. The conversation covers weight cutting dangers, boxing’s evolution, and the emotional journey of helping his parents through his boxing success.

In partnership with Salita Promotions.

00:00 – Intro, Museum Tour with Roy Jones Jr.
05:01 – Ad break
05:52 – Vinny Paz Interview
18:34 – Ad Break
19:50 – Vinny Paz Interview Continued
28:32 – End

