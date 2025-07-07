Rosalez Captures WBA Fedelatin Southern Cone Title with Third-Round TKO in Argentina – World Boxing Association

Santiago del Estero’s own Sergio Daniel Rosalez (10-5, 2 KOs) claimed his first regional championship in emphatic fashion on July 5, stopping hometown favorite Francisco Gopar (11-4-1, 1 KO) via third-round technical knockout to win the WBA Fedelatin Southern Cone super bantamweight title.

The bout, held at the Pedro Ferré Gym in Corrientes, Argentina, was scheduled for 10 rounds but turned into a showcase for Rosalez’s grit and precision. Gopar, backed by a partisan crowd, came out firing with quick combinations and lateral movement, trying to dictate the pace early.

But Rosalez, undeterred by the hostile setting, stuck to a pressure-heavy approach, targeting Gopar’s body and slowly taking control of the exchanges. By the third round, the momentum had clearly shifted.

A sustained barrage from Rosalez opened up significant nasal bleeding for Gopar, forcing the referee to halt the action for a medical inspection. The ringside physician recommended an immediate stoppage, and the bout was waved off, awarding Rosalez the victory by TKO.

The win marked a major breakthrough for the 26-year-old Rosalez, who had faced a string of tough domestic and regional opponents. Now, with a belt around his waist and momentum on his side, he becomes one of the names to watch on the South American boxing circuit.

For Gopar, a 28-year-old based in Corrientes, the defeat was a crushing blow to his regional title aspirations. Despite solid credentials and home-field advantage, he couldn’t weather Rosalez’s cleaner, more assertive attack.

With this performance, Rosalez not only improved his professional record to double-digit wins but also carved out a new path forward. His team has already hinted at a potential title defense before the end of the year.