WBA’s “KO to Drugs” Festival Heads to Albania for the First Time – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) is set to make its debut in Albania this Friday with a brand-new edition of its iconic “KO to Drugs” Festival. The action will unfold at the Tirana Lake Amphitheater, in the heart of the nation’s capital, and promises a night packed with high-stakes bouts and international talent.

Headlining the event is a clash of undefeated fighters: Italy’s Alessandro Riguccini and Venezuela’s Jesús Correa, who will battle for the WBA Interim Super Lightweight Championship. It’s a showdown of raw power and unblemished records—Riguccini, a 37-year-old veteran with a wealth of ring experience, is determined to remain undefeated and make a bold statement. Across the ring, 28-year-old Correa brings youth, explosive punching power, and a strong amateur background to the table, aiming to take the biggest leap of his career.

Local favorite Mikel Cullhaj will take on Bosnia’s Sladan Janjanin for the WBA Mediterranean Light Heavyweight title in a bout that’s sure to fire up the home crowd.

Also on the card, Macedonia’s undefeated cruiserweight Benjamin Imeri (10-0, 8 KOs) will face Ghana’s rising contender Paul Sackey for the WBA Youth Cruiserweight title—both men looking to cement their place as top young prospects.

Albania’s own Denis Nuria is set for a Super Welterweight scrap against Belarusian fighter Kyril Samadurau, with the WBA Continental Gold belt on the line. Meanwhile, Alban Bermeja will carry the Albanian flag into battle when he squares off against Ghana’s Jon Mbanugu for the Continental Light Heavyweight title.

The night will feature more than 15 fights, bringing together young prospects and seasoned warriors from around the globe. This edition of “KO to Drugs” stands as one of the most diverse and action-packed yet, continuing the WBA’s commitment to using boxing as a force for positive change—reaching new territories and inspiring youth through sport.