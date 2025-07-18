Queensberry & SNU Announce Partnership

Queensberry and Ready To Fight are happy to announce, SNÜ will become an Official Partner of the Undisputed Heavy Championship of the World: Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on July 19th.

A new Undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will be crowned on Saturday, where unified WBC, WBO and WBA world champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF world champion Daniel Dubois will fight for all the belts in a historic event on UK soil.

SNÜ seeks to bring awareness and education to smoke-free alternatives for smokers and existing adult nicotine users.

SNÜ combines Swedish tradition with European quality. With roots in Sweden, SNÜ maintains a Scandinavian identity while being manufactured in the EU to the highest standards.

18+, SNÜ contains nicotine and is addictive. For adult nicotine users only.