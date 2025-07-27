Prince Naseem Hamed vs Paul Ingle | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing





Prince Naseem Hamed returns to Matchroom Boxing to take on the talented relentless punching machine Paul Ingle This WBO and linear featherweight title fight was one of the best fights of the best fights of 1999.

Age 25, Hamed was 31–0 (28 KOs) wile 26yrs old Ingle was 21-0 (15KOs).

Manchester, England, April 10, 1999.

***

