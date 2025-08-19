Gómez and Humaine Set for WBA Continental Americas Clash – World Boxing Association

Yoelvis Gómez and Edwin Humaine will square off under the lights this Friday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, with the WBA Continental Americas middleweight title on the line.

It’s a true Caribbean showdown: Gómez, born in Cuba, and Humaine, a proud native of Haiti, collide at pivotal stages of their careers, both knowing victory is the key to climbing further up the ladder.

For Gómez, the mission is clear. After suffering his first career setback against Marquis Taylor in 2023, the Cuban puncher has bounced back with two straight wins. He now looks to string together a third triumph—one that would also strap a regional belt around his waist and cement his resurgence.

On the other side, Humaine, just 24 years old, is eager to rebound from the lone blemish on his record. The Port-au-Prince fighter fell short against Andreal Holmes last December, but after a much-needed reset, he’s ready to step back into the fire for the biggest test of his young career.

Gómez enters the bout at 8-1 with 7 knockouts, while Humaine brings a ledger of 9-1 with 7 stoppages of his own.