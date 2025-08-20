Han Defends Her Crown Against Surging Challenger Ángel – World Boxing Association

The Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, will host a world title showdown this Saturday as Stephanie Han of the United States defends her WBA women’s lightweight championship against Colombian contender Paulina Ángel.

Han (7-1-2), born in El Paso, Texas, is known for her relentless pressure and steady work rate. At 34, she combines her experience inside the ring with a career outside of it—serving as a police officer. She captured the WBA lightweight world title in February 2025 in spectacular fashion, blasting out Hannah Terlep with a straight right hand just 1 minute and 59 seconds into the opening round at the El Paso Coliseum. That emphatic knockout performance turned heads across the division.

Ángel (10-1-2), 24, arrives from Medellín, Colombia, as the official challenger and riding a six-fight unbeaten streak. The young contender has built her reputation on the Colombian circuit with an aggressive style, sharp mobility, and crisp short-range combinations. Her résumé includes three knockouts and two draws, and she’s eager to prove she belongs on the international stage.

Her most recent outing came on February 28, 2025, when she scored a unanimous decision win over compatriot Johen Paola González at the Miguel “Happy” Lora Coliseum in Montería. That victory showcased her tactical discipline, distance control, and stamina, strengthening her case as a world-class contender.

The matchup promises a clash of styles: Han’s volume, poise, and experience versus Ángel’s aggression, high pace, and hunger for glory. Both enter motivated, knowing a win could define the trajectory of their careers.