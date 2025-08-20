Ortiz and Bautista Collide for WBA Continental USA Title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, Jermaine Ortiz will square off against Ambiorix Bautista for the WBA Continental USA super lightweight championship, in one of the featured undercard bouts of a stacked event headlined by Yankiel Rivera vs. Angelino Córdova for the WBA interim flyweight crown.

For Ortiz, this is another chance to shine on a big stage. The 29-year-old from Massachusetts comes in riding a two-fight winning streak and brings with him a strong résumé, with his only setbacks coming against elite names like Teófimo López and Vasyl Lomachenko. A victory here would add another regional strap to his collection and further solidify his place among the top contenders at 140 pounds.

Bautista, 33, represents the Dominican Republic and will be stepping onto foreign soil for the first time in his career. Though relatively untested at the highest levels, he arrives with momentum and plenty of belief, knowing this opportunity could be career-changing. The Caribbean fighter hasn’t lost since 2016 and will be looking to carry that confidence into the biggest fight of his life.

Ortiz holds a record of 19 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw, with 9 knockouts, while Bautista comes in at 19 victories, 2 defeats, and 11 knockouts.