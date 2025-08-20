Falzon and Thawilsuhannawang Set to Clash for WBA Asia and Oceania Titles – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, August 23, fight fans at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay, Australia, will witness a high-stakes showdown as hometown favorite Skye Falzon takes on Thailand’s Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang with both the WBA Asia and WBA Oceania featherweight belts on the line.

For Falzon, the night carries extra meaning. The 37-year-old will be fighting in her hometown with the chance to seize two regional crowns. Since turning pro in 2021, Falzon has steadily climbed the ladder after a rough start that saw her drop two of her first three bouts. Since then, she has put together an impressive nine-fight winning streak, including road victories on Thai soil.

Thawilsuhannawang, also 37, brings a wealth of experience to the ring. A pro since 2008, the Nakhon Ratchasima native is no stranger to competing in Australia. While she’s not enjoying the best stretch of her career, the heavy-handed Thai contender is eager to spoil the party and pull off the upset on foreign turf.

Falzon enters with a record of 10 wins, 2 losses, and 6 knockouts, while Thawilsuhannawang boasts 21 victories, 9 defeats, and an impressive 20 knockouts on her ledger.