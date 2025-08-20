Home / Boxing News / Falzon and Thawilsuhannawang Set to Clash for WBA Asia and Oceania Titles – World Boxing Association

Falzon and Thawilsuhannawang Set to Clash for WBA Asia and Oceania Titles – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 3 hours ago Boxing News

This Saturday, August 23, fight fans at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay, Australia, will witness a high-stakes showdown as hometown favorite Skye Falzon takes on Thailand’s Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang with both the WBA Asia and WBA Oceania featherweight belts on the line.

For Falzon, the night carries extra meaning. The 37-year-old will be fighting in her hometown with the chance to seize two regional crowns. Since turning pro in 2021, Falzon has steadily climbed the ladder after a rough start that saw her drop two of her first three bouts. Since then, she has put together an impressive nine-fight winning streak, including road victories on Thai soil.

Thawilsuhannawang, also 37, brings a wealth of experience to the ring. A pro since 2008, the Nakhon Ratchasima native is no stranger to competing in Australia. While she’s not enjoying the best stretch of her career, the heavy-handed Thai contender is eager to spoil the party and pull off the upset on foreign turf.

Falzon enters with a record of 10 wins, 2 losses, and 6 knockouts, while Thawilsuhannawang boasts 21 victories, 9 defeats, and an impressive 20 knockouts on her ledger.


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

CATTERALL VS EUBANK + UNDERCARD FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES AND IMAGES 03 July 2025

‘Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen’ New Netflix Documentary Series Announcement

Matchroom Sport is excited to confirm today that its new Netflix documentary ‘Matchroom: The Greatest …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved