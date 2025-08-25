Baraou makes a statement, captures WBA interim super welterweight crown – World Boxing Association

Germany’s Abass Baraou (17-1, 9 KOs) delivered the performance of his career on Saturday night, outworking and outgunning Cuba’s previously unbeaten Yoenis Téllez (10-1, 8 KOs) to seize the WBA interim super welterweight title after twelve thrilling rounds at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Togolese-born fighter fought with urgency and determination from the outset, applying steady pressure that forced Téllez to retreat for long stretches. That forward momentum allowed Baraou to dictate the exchanges in what turned into a high-volume, high-drama battle. Judges had it 117-110, 115-112, and 116-111, all in favor of the new champion.

While the Cuban was regarded as the favorite coming in, Baraou’s persistence neutralized his rhythm and chipped away round by round. By the championship stages, the German had built a commanding lead. And in the twelfth, he put an exclamation point on the night—flooring Téllez with a blistering, extended combination just before the final bell.

It was the defining moment of Baraou’s career, earning him not just the black-and-gold belt, but also the spotlight as one of the most dangerous players at 154 pounds. For Téllez, the loss meant not only surrendering his interim title but also the first blemish on his record after ten straight victories.

On a stacked Orlando card, Baraou stood out as the star of the night, cementing his place among the division’s elite.