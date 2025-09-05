Akhmadaliev Steps Up to Face the “Monster” Inoue – World Boxing Association

On September 14, the Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, will host one of the year’s most anticipated showdowns: Naoya “Monster” Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs), the undisputed champion, will put his WBA Super World super bantamweight crown—and every other major title in the division—on the line against WBA interim champion Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs).

Inoue enters fresh off an eighth-round stoppage of Ramón Cárdenas, a performance that reaffirmed his stranglehold on the division. With explosive power, surgical precision, and uncanny adaptability, the Japanese superstar has established himself as one of the most complete fighters in the sport. Akhmadaliev, meanwhile, finally gets the long-awaited chance to test himself against the Monster.

Earlier this year, the Uzbek southpaw vented his frustration over repeated delays: “We can’t keep hearing ‘next fight, next fight,’ while they slip in other bouts. If His Excellency Turki Alalshikh wants this fight, it’s happening. There’s no bigger fight at 122 than me against Inoue.”

Inoue didn’t hesitate to fire back on social media after Akhmadaliev’s win over Ricardo Espinoza: “Why would I run from someone who lost to Tapales? If he wants this fight, he should hold on to his victory and wait.” The Monster stayed busy in the meantime, scoring another eighth-round knockout in May—this time against Luis Castillo in Mexico.

Now, with Nagoya as the stage, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Inoue fights to defend his legacy; Akhmadaliev fights to reclaim his place at the very top. The undisputed crown is on the line, and the world will be watching.