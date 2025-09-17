Curry and Scott Set for an Epic Clash for the WBA Middleweight World Title – World Boxing Association

On September 19, the historic Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, will host a pivotal night for women’s boxing as American contender Olivia Curry (7-2-1, 2 KOs) squares off against Australia’s Kaye Scott (4-1) for the WBA middleweight world championship.

Curry, 35, comes in hungry for glory after carving out a career built on resilience. With a deep amateur background and a rapid rise through the professional ranks, she’s forged a style based on relentless pressure, grit, and a hardened mindset polished fight after fight. Fighting in her hometown, with the Detroit crowd behind her, could give her the emotional lift she needs to capture her first world title.

Scott, 41, brings experience in spades—particularly from the amateur scene. The Sydney native is a decorated international campaigner, with medals from the Commonwealth Games and continental championships. Despite coming off a surprising setback against Desley Robinson, she returns with the aim of reclaiming her place among the elite and proving that her skillset still belongs at the championship level.

This promises to be a compelling contrast of styles: Curry’s aggression and volume against Scott’s precision and ring IQ. Beyond the belt, the fight carries high stakes in terms of international recognition and the chance to unlock new doors in a division that has gained more visibility in recent years.

It’s a matchup with storylines that resonate: Curry, the hometown symbol of perseverance, versus Scott, the seasoned technician and ambassador of experience.