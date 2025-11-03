Iván Actis retains WBA Fedelatin Cono Sur belt with spectacular knockout – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Cordoba native Iván Ricardo “Gringo” Actis (12-0-1, 8 KOs) put another stamp on his rise through the regional ranks, scoring a sensational third-round knockout over Buenos Aires challenger Ariel “Morito” Leonel López (7-1, 5 KOs) to retain his WBA Fedelatin Cono Sur middleweight title (160 lbs). The bout headlined the La Primera Batalla card on October 31 at Club Unión Eléctrica in Córdoba, Argentina.

From the opening bell, Actis looked like the more composed and physical fighter. Applying steady pressure and digging to the body, he broke López down round by round. López tried to stay mobile and answer with sharp counters, but he simply couldn’t halt the champion’s forward march. A crisp overhand right in the second frame rattled López and served as a warning of what was coming.

The finish arrived in the third, when Actis unleashed a pinpoint combination that left López unable to respond. The referee stepped in immediately, waving off the contest as the Cordoba crowd erupted.

With the win, Actis keeps his regional strap and strengthens his case as one of the most promising names in the Latin American circuit. His team is already eyeing either the full WBA Fedelatin title or the WBA International crown next, with hopes of cracking the world top-15 by 2026. López, who suffered his first professional defeat, is expected to regroup and return to action next year.