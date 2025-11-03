MATCHROOM BOXING ANNOUNCES HISTORIC ‘LIVE FROM GHANA’ EVENT FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20 AS CRAIG RICHARDS AND DAN AZEEZ COLLIDE IN ACCRA – LIVE ON DAZN

The historic evening is headlined by two of Britain’s leading Light Heavyweights as South London’s

Craig ‘Spider’ Richards (19-4-1, 12 KOs) and Dan ‘Super’ Azeez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) collide in the capital of Ghana at Accra’s Legon Sports Stadium.

Teenage Heavyweight sensation Leo Atang and India’s Olympic hero Nishant Dev join the unmissable card, delivered in association with Legacy Rise Promotions and 258BXG – and screened exclusively worldwide on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “This is going to be a December to remember. Our first-ever show in Africa will be a truly momentous occasion. I am excited to be taking our business into another important global territory. We know the passion of the African fight fans is right up there with the most fervent in the world and this is a brilliant main event to look forward to with two of Britain’s leading Light Heavyweights in Craig Richards and Dan Azeez. And with young Heavyweight Leo Atang and rising star Nishant Dev, Ghana will witness the exciting future of the sport first hand. It promises to be a very special evening in Accra.”

Richards, who in 2021 lost on points to the now Undisputed king of the division Dmitry Bivol, reunited

with trainer Tony Sims for his win over Padraig McCrory back in March earlier this year when he

stopped the Northern Irishman with an impressive eighth round knockout.

Richards is plotting one last hurrah in 2025 to put him back in the mix for more huge fights in the new year – but he knows he will need to be at his very best to beat fellow South Londoner, Azeez.Richards said: “I’m so excited for December 20. Ghana has had some great fighters such as Azumah Nelson and Boxing has had many significant and historic nights in Africa, such as the Rumble in the Jungle. I cannot wait to headline such a massive event – and I plan to put on a statement performance.”

Former British, Commonwealth and European ruler Azeez, 36, fought in Nigeria earlier this year – and he hopes to make Ghana a happy stomping ground for him on December 20, stating how proud he isto be fighting once again on African soil.

Azeez said: “I am looking forward to facing fellow South Londoner Craig Richards in Africa. This fight marks a significant moment for me — two talented boxers from South London taking their rivalry to the motherland. I see this as more than just a contest; it’s a celebration of heritage, hard work, and how far South London boxing has come on the global stage.”

The landmark night will celebrate Ghana’s proud fighting heritage and bright future as it showcases a host of Africa’s future stars of the sport.

That includes Theo Allotey, Ghana’s own 23-year-old future World Title hopeful. The exciting Accra native represented his country at the 2024 Olympic Games last summer and is undefeated in 12bouts as a professional, 10 coming by way of knockout.

Allotey faces ‘The Dreamer’ Jayr Raquine, the 18-2-1 (14 KOs) Philippines fighter, with the WBA Gold Super Flyweight title on the line.

Unbeaten Belgian Ibrahima Diallo will be hoping to silence the home crowd when he challenges Accra’s Sampson Segbedzi – a 10-0 (7 KOs) fighter who is yet to lose either – for the IBF International Super Welterweight belt.

The IBF Africa Featherweight title will be up for grabs as John Laryea and Holy Dogbetor battle in their native Ghana.

Plus, there is big Cruiserweight action on the undercard with Ghana’s heavy handed Ahmed Abdula facing Nigeria’s destructive Obaro Eradajaye (20-2, 19 KOs), along with a fascinating female Super Welterweight clash as Sedem Ama (4-0, 1 KO) faces Chiamaka Nwaturuocha (3-0, 3 KOs) – and Super Lightweight Jerry Lartey (7-0-1, 5 KOs) fights in front of his home crowd too, looking to keep his fine record in tact.