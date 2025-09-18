Home / Boxing Videos / Uisma Lima Sends Jaron Ennis Warning: “When I Finish With Boots, People Will Know Me!” 👀

Uisma Lima Sends Jaron Ennis Warning: “When I Finish With Boots, People Will Know Me!” 👀

Matchroom Boxing 31 mins ago Boxing Videos



Uisma Lima heads to Philly on October 11 knowing victory over Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will change his life forever. We speak to the Portuguese Super Welterweight star in the latest episode of Flash Knockdown!

#shorts #boxing #ennislima

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

When the give you their respect, you you’re on the right path! 🇵🇷💥

When the give you their respect, you you’re on the right path! 🇵🇷💥 🎥 Watch …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved