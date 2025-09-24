Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin | Texas Hold ’Em Showdown Kick off Presser





A Texas Hold ’Em Showdown has been scheduled for the Ortiz vs. Lubin undercard on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and live worldwide on DAZN. The 12-round world championship main event, presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with ProBox, features undefeated knockout artist and WBC interim super welterweight world champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs), of Grand Prairie, Texas, facing fearless top contender Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs), of Orlando, Florida. The DAZN broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT.

The newly announced undercard is sure to deliver an electric night of action that will keep fans on their feet. Ranked No. 1 by the WBA, No. 3 by the IBF and No. 6 by The Ring, Austin’s Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) will return to the ring after a jaw-dropping knockout of Tevin Farmer in June, in a fight that lasted less than two minutes. He will face another Olympian and former world champion, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-8-1, 15 KOs), of El Monte, California, in a 10-round lightweight co-main event. Diaz Jr. was last seen in a fight-of-the-year candidate against Regis Prograis on the Duarte vs. Sims Jr. undercard in August.