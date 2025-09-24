MATCHROOM BOXING JOINS FORCES WITH JAY Z’s ROC NATION SPORTS INTERNATIONAL IN NEW GLOBAL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Matchroom Boxing has today announced a new strategic consulting partnership with renowned agency Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI).

This collaboration will focus on expanding Matchroom Boxing’s global reach, unlocking new opportunities across sports and culture, with a key focus on its operations in the United States.

RNSI will serve as a strategic partner to amplify Matchroom Boxing’s global presence by connecting with fans and partners through innovative storytelling, cultural integration, and media amplification. This partnership comes on the heels of Matchroom Boxing’s recent rebrand, signaling a new era for the company.

In addition to this, a core pillar of RNSI’s role will be to support Matchroom Boxing’s commercial strategy worldwide, assisting with sponsorships, partnerships, and long-term opportunities.

This collaboration is also designed to support the promotion of Matchroom Boxing’s suite of events, while exploring new ways to amplify the stories of a vast roster of talented boxers.

By bringing together RNSI’s commercial expertise, cultural insight, and media reach, this 360° partnership is designed to strengthen Matchroom Boxing’s global footprint and unlock long-term opportunities for the business.

The announcement comes just after the global launch of the new Netflix documentary ‘Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen,’ and a few weeks before a major fight night at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, the first since the partnership began, when Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis faces Uisma Lima.