Calvo vs. Meraz Rodríguez for the WBA Interim Title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, September 27, Mexican women’s boxing will take center stage in a high-voltage showdown as Jacqueline “Jaky” Calvo Ramírez (24-9-2, 4 KOs) squares off against Alma “La Leona” Meraz Rodríguez (10-4-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBA Interim World Light Flyweight Championship (108 lbs). The bout headlines the card at the Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, State of Mexico.

At 29 years old, Calvo brings a wealth of experience and the advantage of fighting at home. With more than 35 professional fights under her belt, she’s faced proven opposition such as Jessica Nery Plata, Nora Cardoza, and Karely López Castro. Known for her ring IQ and ability to adjust to different tempos, Calvo enters as the favorite, especially after her recent win over Esmeralda Torres that showcased her growing consistency.

Meraz, 32, hails from Tijuana and represents that relentless border-town spirit. Though her résumé is shorter, she’s tested herself against tough names like María Guadalupe Bautista and Marcela Nieto. Winless in her recent outings, she nonetheless lives up to her nickname “La Leona,” fighting with aggression, courage, and an unyielding will to press forward. This will be her first crack at a world title, a golden chance to change the course of her career.

The WBA Interim Light Flyweight belt remains vacant, and both fighters know the stakes: victory not only brings them championship gold but also positions them for a showdown with champion Evelin Bermúdez, who recently captured the crown with a knockout victory over Sara Bailey.