Dave Allen on meeting giant opponent Makhmudov | Matchroom Boxing





Heavyweights clash this Saturday as Dave Allen (24-7-2, 19 KOs) steps into the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov (20-2, 19 KOs) at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. Allen, riding momentum from his knockout of Johnny Fisher, embraces the underdog role and insists his crafty defense and grit can upset the odds. Makhmudov enters with brute power and knockout ability, making this a high-stakes test for Allen’s comeback. Expect an all-out war of styles, with both fighters’ reputations on the line. Catch the full preview, breakdown, and prediction right here.

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.