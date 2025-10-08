Home / Boxing Videos / Dave Allen on meeting giant opponent Makhmudov | Matchroom Boxing

Dave Allen on meeting giant opponent Makhmudov | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 12 mins ago Boxing Videos



Heavyweights clash this Saturday as Dave Allen (24-7-2, 19 KOs) steps into the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov (20-2, 19 KOs) at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. Allen, riding momentum from his knockout of Johnny Fisher, embraces the underdog role and insists his crafty defense and grit can upset the odds. Makhmudov enters with brute power and knockout ability, making this a high-stakes test for Allen’s comeback. Expect an all-out war of styles, with both fighters’ reputations on the line. Catch the full preview, breakdown, and prediction right here.

***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

The relationship between journalists and athletes is a complicated one

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved