The Fight of His Life – World Boxing Association

For Uisma Lima, Saturday night will mark the biggest moment of his boxing journey. The Angolan fighter, now based in Portugal, travels to Philadelphia to face local favorite Jaron Ennis for the WBA Interim Super Welterweight Title — the kind of opportunity that defines a career.

At 32 years old, Lima has earned this chance through hard work and perseverance. Since turning professional in 2019, he has fought his way up through the European circuit, splitting his early years between Portugal and Spain, where he quickly built a reputation for his punching power and solid fundamentals.

Those performances opened doors beyond Europe. Lima has fought in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada, leaving strong impressions wherever he went and eventually breaking into the world rankings.

He now arrives in Philadelphia riding a wave of momentum, having defeated three undefeated opponents in a row. In April 2024, he stopped Haro Matevosyan by TKO, followed by a unanimous decision win over Sukhdeep Singh Bhatti in December. Most recently, he delivered a knockout victory against Shervantaigh Koopman, a statement that solidified his position as one of the most intriguing contenders in the division.

Now comes the toughest challenge yet — his U.S. debut against one of the most talented and explosive fighters in the sport. Facing Jaron Ennis in his hometown is no easy task, but Lima embraces it with confidence and belief in his own power.

He knows the odds. He knows the crowd won’t be cheering for him. But he also knows that one night, one punch, can change everything.

Lima’s dream is clear: to leave Philadelphia as the new WBA Interim Champion and show the world that his journey — from Angola to the biggest stage — was worth every step.