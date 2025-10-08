Pitbull vs. Roach KICKOFF PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE STREAM

#PitbullRoach Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-120625
Mexican star and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and reigning WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach will go face-to-face at a press conference in San Antonio to announce their showdown headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, December 6 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.
Pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday, October 8 from 10 a.m. CT until 10 p.m. CT through Ticketmaster.com with the code: PBC
Public on-sale begins Thursday, October 9 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.com.
