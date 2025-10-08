804LIVE DEBUTS TO DELIVER MEMORABLE EXPERIENCES AT CARMAX PARK – DiBella Entertainment

CarMax Park will feature a new full-service events company, 804Live, dedicated to making the venue a year-round destination for entertainment, culture and community gatherings.

804Live will facilitate events at CarMax Park, ranging from small gatherings to large experiences up to 14,000 people with numerous capabilities to make the venue a premier destination in Richmond. The company will create a platform that builds live entertainment while also developing unique events with community partners and experiences for the Richmond region.

“CarMax Park is the cutting-edge, modernized, versatile ballpark that the City of Richmond has long deserved,” said Lou DiBella, Managing Partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. “One aim of 804Live is to book some of the biggest and best musical acts, in what will be Richmond’s biggest entertainment venue, with a capacity of over 14,000 people for major concerts and events. 804Live will actively work with the city, tourism officials and other venues in the RVA area to make CarMax Park an attractive hub for major music, art and cultural festivals. Like CarMax Park, 804Live will not rest!”

Examples of planned events include large and intimate concerts, festivals, corporate events, holiday parties, boxing matches, weddings, more community experiences and signature 804Live-branded events.

CarMax Park features multiple areas for public and private events headlined by the Atlantic Union Bank Lounge. The multi-purpose event space spanning more than 6,000-square feet features a climate-controlled indoor area along with nearly 200 adjoining exterior seats. Event rental spaces throughout the venue include the City View Suite, Home Plate Club, Dugout suites, The Patio, Power Alley Terrace, Bullpen Rail, The Yard and more.

“Multiple areas within CarMax Park are venues themselves and will be available to host concerts, sporting events, formal affairs, business functions, meetings and parties of every size or magnitude,” said DiBella. “The Atlantic Union Bank Lounge, for example, will be both a lush, state-of-the-art, banquet facility and a small venue, equipped with theatrical lighting and advanced audio/visual and streaming capabilities. With limitless possibilities for fan engagement, CarMax Park will bring in a thrilling new era for our team and the city.”

DiBella will be actively involved with 804Live, bringing decades of experience in the boxing and entertainment industries. He served as Senior Vice President of HBO Sports and later launched DiBella Entertainment (DBE) in 2000, a full-service sports and entertainment company. DiBella was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020 for his contributions to the sport as a media executive and as a promoter.

Ted Van Zelst will serve as President of 804Live. Van Zelst brings over 25 years of experience in senior leadership positions with the Detroit Pistons, New York Islanders, NASCAR, Formula One, WWE and the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Jeffrey Chabon joins the team as Booking Director, bringing more than two decades of experience in concert and event booking, venue operations and strategic partnerships. Chabon has worked with AEG Presents, the Alamodome in San Antonio, and GEODIS Park in Nashville. Meredith Greenberg has been appointed Managing Director of 804Live. She brings 25 years of experience working alongside DiBella at DiBella Entertainment, running events from small club shows to world championships staged in large stadiums. Jordan Hook has been appointed to Events Manager with the team. Hook spent the past two seasons serving as special events manager for the Flying Squirrels and led events and sponsorships for the Oviedo-Winter Springs Regional Chamber of Commerce in Florida.

The official 804Live website, 804Live.com, will serve as the hub for event information, booking inquiries and future announcements.

About 804Live

804Live services public and private events for up to 14,000 people held at CarMax Park in Richmond, Va. 804Live is devoted to making CarMax Park a premier destination for locals and visitors in the Richmond region by making the facility a year-round entertainment venue. With an abundance of hospitality areas and unique spaces, 804Live can create unforgettable experiences for any event.

About the Richmond Flying Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have established themselves as one of the most recognizable brands in Minor League Baseball since their inaugural season in 2010. Guided by three pillars – be different, be impactful and have FUNN – the organization has ingrained itself as a valued community partner in Central Virginia. The team has renovated multiple youth baseball and softball fields across the city and awarded scholarships through its 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Flying Squirrels Charities. Already among the top-drawing teams in MiLB, the Flying Squirrels will open CarMax Park, a state-of-the-art ballpark and entertainment venue, in 2026. For more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com.