Top 5 Knockouts | Oscar Duarte | The boogie man of the Super Lightweight Division!

The massive Mario Barrios-Ryan Garcia fight card boasts two world title bouts before the main event, with IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins in action.

Hitchins vs. Duarte and the full fight night, including Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia will take place on Saturday February 21, 2026, on The Ring: High Stakes fight card, live on DAZN PPV.

Tickets for Barrios vs. Garcia are on sale and can be purchased at AXS.com.

