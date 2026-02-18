Home / Boxing Videos / “I'm Going To Punch The Granny Out Of Him!” – Dave Allen On Saturday's Ring Return

“I'm Going To Punch The Granny Out Of Him!” – Dave Allen On Saturday's Ring Return

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Dave Allen talks Saturday’s fight on the Wood vs Warrington 2 undercard in Nottingham. The White Rhino admits he’ll be happy if the fans go home happy… Watch the full episode of Pat Brown and Dave Allen discuss ep3 now.

#shorts #daveallen #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

This Fighter Disrespected Sebastian Fundora and Paid the Price

Disrespect Sebastian Fundora and he’ll make you PAY. 😇

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved