Home / Boxing Videos / Fundora suffocates opponents with pressure

Fundora suffocates opponents with pressure

Premier Boxing Champions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



It makes no difference to #SebastianFundora if he’s fighting inside or at distance, his objective is the same: apply maximum damage 💥. #FundoraThurman

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

When you realize it’s fight week!! 🕺 #shorts

🎟️ Watch #TheRingHighStakes | Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia | Feb 21, live exclusively on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved