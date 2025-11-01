Lenier Pero Outpoints Jordan Thompson To Close On World Title Shot





Unbeaten Lenier Pero wins the WBA Continental Heavyweight Title to move one step close to a shot at the World Title. Ranked number two with the WBA, ‘El Justiciero’ defeated the returning Jordan Thompson on Saturday 1 November 2025 at Caribe Royale in Orlando.

#PeroThompson #MatchroomBoxing #Boxing

