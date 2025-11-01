Home / Boxing Videos / Lenier Pero Outpoints Jordan Thompson To Close On World Title Shot

Lenier Pero Outpoints Jordan Thompson To Close On World Title Shot

Matchroom Boxing 32 mins ago Boxing Videos



Unbeaten Lenier Pero wins the WBA Continental Heavyweight Title to move one step close to a shot at the World Title. Ranked number two with the WBA, ‘El Justiciero’ defeated the returning Jordan Thompson on Saturday 1 November 2025 at Caribe Royale in Orlando.

#PeroThompson #MatchroomBoxing #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

JOSHUA BUATSI VS. ZACH PARKER PRELIMS LIVESTREAM

November 1, 2025 — Joshua Buatsi vs. Zach Parker prelims live from Manchester, United Kingdom. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved