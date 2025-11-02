LIVE Prelims | Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker – Lights Out ⚡️





Join us at The Co-Op Live, Manchester as we count down to Joshua Buatsi’s Queensberry Debut against fellow stablemate Zach Parker. We’ll showcase SEVEN entertaining bouts including Jermaine Dhliwayo, Leon Hughes, Brad Casey, Luke Prior, Stephen Clarke & Amateur standouts Leighton Birchall & John Tom Varey who all look to add another win to their records and make a statement to their respective divisions.

Catch the start of the prelims, Saturday at 4:00pm as we showcase SEVEN competitive bouts before switching to DAZN at 7:00pm to watch our Main Card.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing