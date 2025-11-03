Pitbull vs. Roach FIGHT PREVIEW: Dec. 6, 2025 | PBC PPV on Prime Video





#PitbullRoach Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-120625

Pitbull vs. Roach will see Mexican star and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz step into the ring against reigning WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach for the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title headlining a loaded PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video taking place Saturday, December 6 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The pay-per-view undercard will see WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara take on unified WBO and IBF Middleweight World Champion Janibek Alimkhanuly in the high-stakes co-main event.

The pay-per-view action will also feature two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr., the reigning WBC Featherweight World Champion, moving up to take on WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster, a native of Orange, Texas, in a 130-pound world title fight.

Plus, rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. duels top contender Shane Mosley Jr. for the Interim WBC Middleweight Title opening the pay-per-view at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

