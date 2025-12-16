LIVE Launch Press Conference | Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa | A Tall Order 💥





Join us at Boxpark Liverpool for the launch press conference of “A Tall Order” headlined by a massive World Title clash as Nick Ball looks to defend his WBA World Title for the FORTH time against 2-Weight World Champion and mandatory challenger Brandon Figueroa. Also hear from a STACKED Scouse undercard featuring a MASSIVE World Title Eliminator between WBC Silver Bantamweight Champion Andrew Cain & his tough Mexican opponent Alejandro Jair Gonzalez. Top prospects such as Brad Strand, Jack Turner, Steven Clarke, Lucas Biswana, William Birchall & more make up a HUGE card in Merseyside brought to you by Queensberry Promotions, 7th February, Live on DAZN Boxing!

