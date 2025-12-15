Officials Seminar a Major Success at the Convention – World Boxing Association

As part of the WBA’s 104th Annual Convention, the Association hosted its Boxing Officials Seminar, held in partnership with the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC). The session brought together more than 100 participants—including judges, referees, supervisors, commissioners, and representatives from multiple countries—cementing its place as one of the most well-attended and comprehensive educational programs the organization has staged in recent years.

The seminar followed a holistic approach, blending theoretical refreshers with in-depth rules analysis and scoring criteria, while also incorporating practical examples designed to promote greater consistency in decision-making inside the ring. Attendees worked with video sequences, real-fight simulations, and evaluation exercises that allowed them to dive deeper into critical areas such as the interpretation of legal punches, count administration, foul management, and reading the ebb and flow of a round.

The presence of members of the Association of Boxing Commissions added an important dimension to the program. Representatives from various state and regional commissions shared experiences, discussed international standards, and reinforced the importance of inter-organizational cooperation to ensure greater judging consistency. Their participation also helped align criteria between the WBA and the commissions that regulate boxing in the United States, one of the sport’s most active and influential markets.

Throughout the day, emphasis was placed on the need to strengthen ongoing education for officials, particularly at a time when technology, video review, and new safety protocols are reshaping how bouts are supervised. The WBA underscored that seminars of this kind are essential to raising the overall quality of officiating and narrowing the gap between different regions around the world.

The atmosphere was lively and interactive, with contributions from seasoned officials and newcomers alike, all eager to ask questions and share perspectives. The diversity of nationalities and experience levels enriched the exchange, reaffirming the WBA’s commitment to the professional development of its officiating body.

The seminar closed with a clear message: excellence in officiating is a cornerstone of boxing’s credibility, and the collaboration between the WBA and the Association of Boxing Commissions represents a firm step toward stronger, more transparent, and truly global standards.