Bill Haney: Floyd Not Calling Back, The 10-Man Hit List, Federal Prison & The One That Got Away





Andre Ward sits down with one of boxing’s most polarizing figures — Bill Haney. From the streets of East Oakland to federal prison at 22 to building Devin Haney into one of the best fighters in the world, Bill holds nothing back. He reveals the day Devin sparred Floyd at 16, drops the full 10-man hit list, takes responsibility for the Ryan Garcia PED situation, and opens up about being the only one who got away from Oakland.

0:00 – Intro & Oakland Connection

3:17 – Turki al-Sheikh & Boxing’s New Era

7:07 – Growing Up in East Oakland

11:15 – The Streets, Juvenile Hall & Meeting Virgil Hunter

13:50 – “I’m The Only One That Got Away”

16:21 – Taking Devin to Mexico & The Independent Vision

21:58 – Federal Prison at 22 & Giving Up the Streets

28:12 – Moving to Las Vegas for a Fresh Start

29:47 – How Devin Found Boxing Through School Fights

33:34 – The Day Devin Sparred Floyd Mayweather

37:48 – How the Floyd Relationship Developed

40:30 – Where Floyd Stands Now & The Hard Work Message

50:41 – Father, Trainer, Manager — Wearing Every Hat

56:48 – Shakur Stevenson Rivalry & Walking Down Lomachenko

1:00:26 – “It’s Always Up” — Shakur on The List

1:11:11 – Dealing with Hate & Devin’s Independence

1:13:53 – The 10-Man Hit List & Keyshawn Davis Called Out

1:16:23 – The Road to Devin’s First World Title

1:22:30 – Australia, Kambosos & The Lomachenko Classic

1:31:12 – Ryan Garcia Fight, PEDs & Taking Responsibility

1:40:09 – Ryan Still on The List

1:42:43 – Protecting Devin as a Grown Man

1:44:50 – What’s Next for Team Haney

