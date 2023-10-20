Donovan to face Ball for the WBA Continental belt – World Boxing Association

Paddy Donovan and Danny Ball will contest the World Boxing Association (WBA) continental welterweight belt on November 25 on the undercard of the Matchroom event that will feature a rematch between Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor as the main event at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Donovan and Ball will have a great opportunity in a big fight where the winner will come out stronger and ready to add a new dimension to his career.

The home fighter is Donovan and at 24 years of age he wants to show his talent in front of his home crowd. The undefeated fighter has a good punch and has knocked out three of his last four opponents, so he wants to keep his good momentum going.

Ball was born in England and is 27 years old. He comes in with three wins in a row and wants to get his first win away from home on a big stage.

Donovan has 11 wins, no losses and 8 knockouts. Ball, meanwhile, has 13 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 6 knockouts.



