Home / Boxing Videos / "It was wide, now Bivol is the target"- Eddie Hearn reacts to Canelo vs Golovkin

"It was wide, now Bivol is the target"- Eddie Hearn reacts to Canelo vs Golovkin

Matchroom Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



We speak with Eddie Hearn in the aftermath of Canelo Alvarez’s victory over Gennadiy Golovkin #CaneloGGG3 #EddieHearn

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Post-Fight Press Conference: Canelo Alvarez reacts to trilogy win over Gennadiy Golovkin

Hear from Canelo Alvarez in the immediate aftermath of his huge win vs Gennadiy Golovkin …

© Copyright 2000 - 2022, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved