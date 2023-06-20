Home / Boxing Videos / Erickson Lubin Stops Jeison Rosario With a VICIOUS Body Attack

Erickson Lubin Stops Jeison Rosario With a VICIOUS Body Attack

A VICIOUS body attack led Erickson Lubin to a 6th-round KO victory over former unified 154-lb world champion Jeison Rosario, but can he do the same against Luis Arias when they battle this Saturday on Showtime?

Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-062423

