Stephen Fulton, Spence-Crawford & More

Fulton breaks down his upcoming superfight and much more in this week’s stacked episode.

Undefeated, Unified Super Bantamweight World Champion Stephen Fulton Jr. is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. Fulton discusses his July 25 superfight versus Naoya Inoue and shares his thoughts on another mega bout later that week, Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford July 29 on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View. Speaking of Spence-Crawford, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal look back at their press tour last week, break down Tim Tszyu’s explosive KO win and preview this Saturday night’s tripleheader, headlined by Carlos Adames defending his interim WBC World Middleweight title versus former unified champ Julian Williams, live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).

