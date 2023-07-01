Hughes Fighter of the Month, Shields Honorable Mention  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) women’s bantamweight champion Nina Hughes is the WBA Women’s Boxer of the Month, while undisputed bantamweight champion Claressa Shields won the Honorable Mention for June.

The women’s rankings of the pioneer body were published this Saturday, July 1, with all the corresponding changes and movements, in addition to the awards given by the WBA to the most outstanding women of each month.

In the sixth month of the year, Nina Hughes was awarded because she made the first defense of her belt against Katie Healy on June 10. The Briton won a unanimous decision at Wembley Arena with a great domination of the fight and a wide difference on the scorecards.

Shields fougt at home in Detroit on June 3 against Amaricela Cornejo, whom she easily dominated in 10 rounds to retain all the 160-pound titles and confirm her status as one of the best fighters in the world.

The WBA congratulates both fighters for their distinctions and for the great work they do representing the pioneer body in the ring.



