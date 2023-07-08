Home / Boxing Videos / Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa: Prelims | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Countdown

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa: Prelims | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Countdown

SHOWTIME Sports



Watch the prelims for #EnnisVilla.

Undefeated welterweight sensation Jaron “Boots” Ennis defends his interim title against all-action Roiman Villa in an explosive main event. The undercard features middleweights Yoelvis Gomez vs. Marquis Taylor, and lightweights Edwin De Los Santos vs. Joseph Adorno.

#SHOSports #JaronEnnis #RoimanVilla #boxing #showtimeboxing

