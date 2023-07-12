10-ROUND SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT MAIN EVENT

Plant City, FL (July 11, 2023) — Star Boxing’s Brazilian super middleweight, LUCAS DE ABREU MARTINS (14-3 11KO’s) is set to take on undefeated Guatemalan, LESTER MARTINEZ (15-0 13KO’s) tomorrow night, July 12, at the ProBox Event Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round super middleweight bout will air live on Probox.TV and the ProBox Youtube channel.

Both De Abreu and Martinez weighed in today ahead of their clash, with De Abreu coming in at a fit 166.6 lbs and Martinez coming in at 165.6 lbs. De Abreu always comes to fight, having made a good account of himself against top prospects, Diego Pacheco, Ernesbadi Begue, and Darrelle Valsaint. Tomorrow night he looks to be a stiff test for Martinez who is coming off an emphatic TKO victory over Isaiah Steen this past April.

Tune in to ProBox.TV or the ProBox Youtube page to watch the LIVE along with the rest of the five fight card.