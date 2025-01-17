STAR BOXING CELEBRATES 50th EVENT ANNIVERSARY OF ROCKIN’ FIGHTS | Star Boxing

Huntington, New York (January 16, 2025) Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing will celebrate the 50th Event Anniversary of its acclaimed Rockin’ Fights series on Thursday, February 13 at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Over a 14-year period, Star Boxing has promoted the series to develop numerous world champions and top contenders while providing the best and longest running sold-out boxing series in the tri-state area. Aside from the 50 shows in this Rockin’ Fights series, Star Boxing has been the longest-running promoter in New York, having been consistently providing professional boxing in New York for over 30 years. Having promoted over 500 shows and thousands of boxers, its CEO, Joe DeGuardia is considered the OG of New York boxing.

“It’s been a very rewarding fourteen years of promoting world class fights here at the best fight club in New York” said Joe DeGuardia, President and CEO of Star Boxing. “I’m very proud that world champions such as Joe Smith Jr., Chris Algieri and Demetrius Andrade and numerous world ranked contenders have been developed and fought many times on this series.”

“Many of the loyal fans in the area come to every show and that has validated our mission to provide a great night of fights and entertainment. Our 50th Event Anniversary is a big benchmark for us and we look forward to continuing the series at The Paramount in the years ahead.”

Headlining Rockin’ Fights 50, former WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion Joe Smith Jr. (28-5, 22 KOs), of Long Island, NY will make his highly anticipated return to The Paramount in a ten-round cruiserweight fight against an opponent to be announced. Fighting four previous times at the venue, Smith Jr. scored show-stopping knockouts with each appearance in front of his huge, loyal fan base. With his moniker of ‘The Common Man’ resonating with boxing fans all over the country and becoming one of the sport’s most popular fighters the last eight years, Smith Jr. earned his world title with a dominating decision over Maxim Vlasov on April 10, 2021.

Smith Jr.’s career has been remarkable, and includes a knockout victory over boxing legend Bernard Hopkins, in an HBO classic, knocking Hopkins out of the ring in becoming the only man to stop the legend in his entire career. In addition, Smith has also defeated top contenders Jesse Hart, Andrzej Fonfara and Eleider Alvarez in world title eliminators and has fought multiple world champions including Dmitry Bivol, Zurdo Ramirez and Artur Beterbiev, which was a unification match.

Undefeated junior middleweight prospect Micky Scala, (11-0, 6 KOs), of Mesa, AZ returns to The Paramount in a scheduled eight round against Victor Toney, (8-3-1, 6 KOs), of Youngstown, OH. Scala impressed in his debut at The Paramount on November 23, 2024 with a shut-out six round decision over battle-tested veteran Luis Caraballo Ramos. A cousin of boxing legend James Toney, Victor looks to start another winning streak after a hotly contested clash with undefeated prospect Jordan Panthen on June 20, 2024.

Also featured at Rockin’ Fights 50 in an eight-round super lightweight clash of exciting Dominican fighters, Yan Carlos Perez, (4-0, 2 KOs), of Guaricano, D.R. faces Yeuri ‘Dinamita’ Andujar (7-6-1, 4 KOs), of San Cristobal, D.R. Fighting at The Paramount on Rockin’ Fights 48, Perez defeated Ronny Reyes over six rounds in a unanimous decision victory. Most recently he was victorious on December 19, 2024 winning an eight-round decision over Jose Santoya in Santo Domingo, D.R. Currently riding a two-fight winning streak, Andujar knocked out Christian Otero in the fourth round on December 16, 2023 in New York City, following up with a six-round decision over Ronny Reyes at The Paramount on May 11, 2024.

Fighting in a four round welterweight bout, ‘King’ David Malul, (2-0, 2 KOs), of Queens, NY battles Shaquille Rushing, (0-1), of Lakeside, FL. The hard-hitting Malul has quickly impressed fans at The Paramount with his knockout power. Making his pro debut on September 14, 2024, he stopped Lucien Hannah in the opening stanza after being dropped himself twice in a candidate for round of the year. Following up on November 23, 2024, Malul halted Zachary Davis in the third stanza.

German light heavyweight Granit Stein, (18-1-1, 10 KOs), will make his debut at The Paramount in a scheduled eight-rounder against an opponent to be announced. Previously undefeated, Stein looks to bounce back from a hotly contested split decision loss to Anthony Holloway on December 6, 2024 in Queens, NY, his first fight in the United States.

In a highly anticipated battle of undefeated junior lightweights, ‘G.I.’ Joe Elzey, (3-0, 1 KOs), of

Bronx, NY faces 18-year-old Jordy Suarez Gonzalez, (1-0, 1 KO), of Nashville, TN. Elzey returns to action following a four round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Erick Perez at The Paramount.

Tickets for Rockin’ Fights 50 priced at $200 (Ringside A), $150 (Ringside B, Loge A),

$125 (Ringside C and D, Stage), $100 (Loge B,C,D), $75 (Mezzanine 1and 2) and $50 (Skybar) may be purchased at Ticketmaster or www.StarBoxing.com. The Paramount is located at 370 New York Ave., Huntington, NY 11743. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:30 p.m. with the first bell at 7:30 p.m.

Media Contact / Credentials

Bernie Bahrmasel

Double B Sports

Phone: + 1 773 592-2986

Email: [email protected]

——–

STAR BOXING:

[email protected] | 718-823-2000

About Star Boxing

Star Boxing, Inc. has been in operation since 1992. Founded by Joe DeGuardia, its President and CEO, Star Boxing has worked to produce some of the most exciting and memorable boxing events in recent history. Star Boxing has continued to work with and develop a number of very exciting world champion, world-rated contenders and young prospects. The promotion has consistently brought credibility, integrity and exciting fights to the boxing industry. For more information on Star Boxing visit the official website at www.StarBoxing.com.