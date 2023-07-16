Crowder and Demecillo will fight for WBA International belt in Baltimore – World Boxing Association

A great boxing event will begin in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 5. The event will take place at the Physical Education Complex 2500 W. North Ave. North Ave, will have the local Dominique Crowder facing the Filipino Kenny Demecillo for the World Boxing Association (WBA) international bantamweight belt.

It will be the first event of a project that intends to last in time and contribute to the activity of a city where the WBA lightweight champion, Gervonta Davis, whose team has been very involved in this initiative.

Crowder is 29 years old and undefeated in 15 fights. He has beaten several good level opponents and will now go into his first 10-round pro title fight, where he wants to be crowned on home soil.

The Filipino Demecillo has more experience and has already been in regional title fights, even in 12 round fights. The Asian will try to pull off the upset and damage the home fighter’s party but he must put all the experience he has gained along the way to work.

The event will feature many young talents and will give a boost to a city where the sport is growing more and more.



